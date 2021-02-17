COVID-19 SITUATION IN S. KOREA News Today 입력 2021.02.17 (15:36) 수정 2021.02.17 (16:51)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported that, as of today, 621 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in total with 590 local and 31 imported cases. The number of new cases climbed above 600 again for the first time since January 10th when the cases stood at 657. About 70% of the infections occurred in the Seoul capital region with 247 cases in Seoul, 147 in the Gyeonggi-do areas, and 21 in Incheon. Meanwhile, four more people died from the disease, bringing up the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 1,538 and the fatality rate to 1.81%.

