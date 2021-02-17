기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Regkirona, Korea’s first antibody therapeutic drug for COVID-19 approved by the government, will start to be distributed to medical institutions today. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced that for a limited time the agency had purchased 960 milligrams of COVID-19 antibodies which will be made available to medical facilities today. The drug will be administered to COVID-19 patients not on ventilators who are 60 or older or with underlying conditions and whose symptoms started showing less than seven days ago.
Regkirona, Korea’s first antibody therapeutic drug for COVID-19 approved by the government, will start to be distributed to medical institutions today. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced that for a limited time the agency had purchased 960 milligrams of COVID-19 antibodies which will be made available to medical facilities today. The drug will be administered to COVID-19 patients not on ventilators who are 60 or older or with underlying conditions and whose symptoms started showing less than seven days ago.
- REGKIRONA TO BE DISTRIBUTED
-
- 입력 2021-02-17 15:36:53
- 수정2021-02-17 16:51:46
[Anchor Lead]
Regkirona, Korea’s first antibody therapeutic drug for COVID-19 approved by the government, will start to be distributed to medical institutions today. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced that for a limited time the agency had purchased 960 milligrams of COVID-19 antibodies which will be made available to medical facilities today. The drug will be administered to COVID-19 patients not on ventilators who are 60 or older or with underlying conditions and whose symptoms started showing less than seven days ago.
Regkirona, Korea’s first antibody therapeutic drug for COVID-19 approved by the government, will start to be distributed to medical institutions today. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced that for a limited time the agency had purchased 960 milligrams of COVID-19 antibodies which will be made available to medical facilities today. The drug will be administered to COVID-19 patients not on ventilators who are 60 or older or with underlying conditions and whose symptoms started showing less than seven days ago.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBS
-