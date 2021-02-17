기사 본문 영역

REGKIRONA TO BE DISTRIBUTED
입력 2021.02.17 (15:36) 수정 2021.02.17 (16:51) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Regkirona, Korea’s first antibody therapeutic drug for COVID-19 approved by the government, will start to be distributed to medical institutions today. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced that for a limited time the agency had purchased 960 milligrams of COVID-19 antibodies which will be made available to medical facilities today. The drug will be administered to COVID-19 patients not on ventilators who are 60 or older or with underlying conditions and whose symptoms started showing less than seven days ago.
