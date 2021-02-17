REGKIRONA TO BE DISTRIBUTED News Today 입력 2021.02.17 (15:36) 수정 2021.02.17 (16:51)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Regkirona, Korea’s first antibody therapeutic drug for COVID-19 approved by the government, will start to be distributed to medical institutions today. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced that for a limited time the agency had purchased 960 milligrams of COVID-19 antibodies which will be made available to medical facilities today. The drug will be administered to COVID-19 patients not on ventilators who are 60 or older or with underlying conditions and whose symptoms started showing less than seven days ago.

REGKIRONA TO BE DISTRIBUTED

입력 2021-02-17 15:36:53 수정 2021-02-17 16:51:46 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Regkirona, Korea’s first antibody therapeutic drug for COVID-19 approved by the government, will start to be distributed to medical institutions today. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency announced that for a limited time the agency had purchased 960 milligrams of COVID-19 antibodies which will be made available to medical facilities today. The drug will be administered to COVID-19 patients not on ventilators who are 60 or older or with underlying conditions and whose symptoms started showing less than seven days ago.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS