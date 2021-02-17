RI SOL-JU'S PUBLIC APPEARANCE

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un showed up for a celebration marking his late father Kim Jong-il’s birthday. His wife Ri Sol-ju also showed up after being out of public view for more than a year. Rodong Sinmun, the North Korean Workers’ Party’s official newspaper, released a photo of Kim and his wife watching a performance at Mansudae Art Center in Pyongyang yesterday. Ri has not made any public appearance for about 13 months since her attendance at a lunar New Year’s celebration at Samjiyon Theater on January 25th of 2020.
