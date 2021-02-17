VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE'S BULLYING SCANDAL News Today 입력 2021.02.17 (15:36) 수정 2021.02.17 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



More cases of bullying are emerging within professional Korean volleyball. This follows the confession of twin volleyball stars on the national women's team, who both admitted to bullying ten years ago. The Korea Volleyball Association and the Korean Volleyball Federation are taking measures to block those accused of bullying from becoming pro athletes by banning them from the draft process.



[Pkg]



Volleyball authorities held an emergency meeting for 3 hours and reached a stern conclusion. Anyone implicated in school bullying cannot turn pro.



[Soundbite] Sin Moo-cheol(KOVO Secretary General) : "Players implicated in school abuse will be excluded from the pro league's draft process. This will completely block them from turning professional."



Only students with written pledges of not being involved in school abuse that is verified by the school principal can take part in the draft. If they are found to have lied, heavy penalties will be imposed including permanent expulsion from the sport. As for the twin sisters Lee Jae-yeong and Da-yeong who have admitted to bullying officials decided not to further punish them as they’ve already been penalized by their team and the Korea Volleyball Association. Coach Park Mi-Hee of the Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders, where the sisters played for, gave an emotional press conference. She denied a rumor that the sisters’ mother was involved in training sessions.



[Soundbite] Park Mi-hee(Coach, Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders) : "Such rumor can’t happen and is not true. This is not an elementary school where students need to be taken care of. It's simply not true."



The Pink Spiders were hoping to brighten up the team's atmosphere with a win led by star player Kim Yeon Kyoung. They however lost 3 to 0 against IBK Bank, to continue their losing streak to four games.

