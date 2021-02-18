CLUSTER OUTBREAKS IN SEOUL News Today 입력 2021.02.18 (15:12) 수정 2021.02.18 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



New cases in the city of Seoul have surpassed 200 again due to multiple cluster outbreaks at a private academy and a general hospital.



[Pkg]



​This private academy in Songpa-gu District of Seoul is a new COVID-19 hot spot. The first case was confirmed on February 14 in a student. So far, 22 people related to the cluster have been found to have the coronavirus. Epidemiologists found that the students had spent hours in confined classrooms, resulting in the spread of the virus. Currently 133 academy staff members and students are subject to thorough testing. Suncheonhyang University Hospital in Yongsan-gu District, where a massive outbreak has occurred, is also seeing additional infections with the total case count reaching 152. One doctor at the Seoul National University Hospital's pediatrics department in Jongno-gu District has also tested positive for COVID-19. Multiple people have contracted the virus at a private gathering in Yongsan-gu District and at a gym in Guro-gu District as well. The number of COVID-19 cases of an unknown origin has surged compared to the holiday period. Nearly half of the new cases -- 114 -- were caused by personal contact with the infected.



[Soundbite] Song Eun-chul(Seoul Metropolitan Government) : "As of February 17, we investigated 78 cases of an unknown origin. The number of such cases has increased, meaning there are many hidden cases in local communities."



Health authorities are urging the public to follow safety precautions thoroughly.They once again reiterated the importance of social distancing and no gathering of 5 or more people especially ahead of vaccinations next week and in-person school classes ahead of the new school year.

입력 2021-02-18

