DAILY COVID-19 CASES SURPASS 600 News Today 입력 2021.02.18 (15:12)

[Anchor Lead]



With the number of new cases in Korea surpassing 600 for the 2nd straight day, health authorities are concerned about additional spread, which could prompt them to raise the level of social distancing measures again.



As of February 17, the nation recorded a COVID-19 tally of 621. It's the first time in 38 days that the daily case count surpassed 600. Seoul recorded 247 cases; Gyeonggi-do Province -- 147; and Chungcheongnam-do Province — 74. Cluster outbreaks continue across the nation. Health authorities are urging the public to strictly follow safety precautions. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government is seriously concerned about lax social distancing. Health authorities warn cluster outbreaks are rampant in the greater Seoul area and the risk of another wave of COVID-19 remains high due to increased travel during the holiday period. If coronavirus cases continue to spike, the government might have to consider raising social distancing measures and impose business curfew again. Authorities will announce the first recipient of a COVID-19 vaccine next week when the vaccination schedule is finalized. Some 600 public health doctors will be dispatched in two rounds to administer vaccines to the public.

