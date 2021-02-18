NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.02.18 (15:12) 수정 2021.02.18 (16:47)

Kim Bong-jin, the founder of South Korea's top food delivery app Baemin, has made a pledge to donate more than half of his wealth estimated to be around one trillion won. The app's operator Woowa Brothers announced Thursday that its chairman was registered as the 219th donor on the Giving Pledge, a global campaign by the world's wealthiest individuals and families to contribute a majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes. Kim is the first South Korean national to join the commitment.

The Ministry of of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs is vowing to focus on promoting South Korean farming products in overseas markets. It noted Chinese agricultural products are increasingly mistaken as Korean ones in Southeast Asian markets, as they are just labeled in Korean language. The ministry will adopt anti-fake identification marks and QR codes to better protect the nation's agricultural exports.

The Ministry of Transportation will issue an advance notice of a new traffic bill on Friday. Designed to reduce traffic accidents and create a safer road environment, the bill will enforce a speed limit of 50 kilometers per hour in urban areas. The speed limit will be further reduced to 30 kilometer on backside roads frequently used by pedestrians. As part of efforts to make drivers slow down, the ministry will also introduce specially designed roads and raised crosswalks that can act as speed bumps.

NEWS BRIEF

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2021-02-18 15:12:34 수정 2021-02-18 16:47:11 News Today

