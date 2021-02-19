NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.02.19 (15:19) 수정 2021.02.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Speaking in a local radio program, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Friday that COVID-19 disaster relief should be discussed now and it’s not the time for talks on introducing a basic income scheme as proposed by Gyeonggido Province governor Lee Jae-myung. Chung said everything has timing no matter how good it may be, and now is the time to discuss how to revive the economy. Explaining selective handouts for the 4th round of relief aid, the PM said the intent is to uncover blind spots and help those in most need.

Authorities said Friday that bird flu cases at a duck farm in Goesan, Chungcheongbukdo Province have been confirmed as the H5N8 strain of the avian influenza. This raises the total number of highly pathogenic AI cases detected in the country so far to 99. The Agriculture Ministry said it will step up preventive quarantine measures at nearby poultry farms including movement control and sterilization.

The Cultural Heritage Administration will host a full moon event at Changgyeong-gung Palace in downtown Seoul from February 24 to March 2 where a massive full moon-shaped lighting will be installed for visitors to take photos. The CHA said the light fixture will be located in a favorable photo zone spot and any visitors can come and observe the full moon replica from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

