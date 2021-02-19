MINISTER JUNG ON WOO'S LATE MAYOR COMMENT News Today 입력 2021.02.19 (15:19) 수정 2021.02.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Representative Woo Sang-ho, a contender in the Democratic Party’s preliminary mayoral race, recently sparked a controversy when he said his role model was the late Seoul mayor Park Won-soon who took his own life amid sexual harrassment allegations. Minister of Gender Equality and Family Chung Young-ai concluded that his remark is secondary victimization.



[Pkg]



Democratic Party Representative Woo Sang-ho wrote on his social media site on February 10th that Park Won-soon was his role model and that he would inherit the late Seoul Mayor's policies. He also said that he choked up after reading the letter, hand-written by the late mayor’s wife.



[Soundbite] Rep. Woo Sang-ho(Democratic Party(Feb. 10)) : "I wanted to comfort the bereaved family ahead of the Seollal holiday."



That immediately stoked controversy about second victimization. The attorney for the victim of the former mayor’s sexual harassment issued a statement, calling Representative Woo’s remarks ‘A violent act that deepens the pain experienced by the victim and her family.’ Woo apologized for hurting the victim and explained that he meant to comfort Park’s grieving family. These comments became a major topic among National Assembly members.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Mi-ae(People Power Party) : "The victim is a Seoul government employee. Representative Woo wants to become the boss of the workplace where the victim wants to return to. Don’t you think this also constitutes a secondary victimization?"



[Soundbite] Chung Young-ai(Minister of Gender Equality and Family) : "I think any word or action that could hurt the victim again should be refrained."



Minister Chung Young-ai at first evaded a direct answer, saying that Woo must have been aware that his comments could be construed as secondary victimization. But when questioned repeatedly, she answered that she regarded it as secondary victimization.



[Soundbite] Rep. Kim Mi-ae(People Power Party) : "From whose side should you determine all violent incidents, the victim’s or the offender’s? (The victim’s side.) A letter from the victim was released. Do you think that is secondary victimization?"



[Soundbite] Chung Young-ai(Minister of Gender Equality and Family) : "I think it’s right to conclude so."



As for the public release of the letter written by the former mayor’s wife, the Minister highlighted the need to refrain from any words or actions that could hurt the victim.

