CHANGE IN GRADUATION SCENES News Today 입력 2021.02.19 (15:19) 수정 2021.02.19 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way graduation ceremonies are held. Most of the universities held their graduation ceremonies online this year or downsized them. But as always, they sent encouragement and support to their graduates, who are about to make a fresh start in life.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "We would order some food and sit on the lawn."



Campus lawns that used to be crowded with students on sunny days, auditoriums where they stayed up all night doing projects, cafeterias where they had meals together... Everything here reminds them of their precious college days. With classes and even graduation ceremonies being held online due to the pandemic, the graduates produced a nostalgic video about their campus life.



[Soundbite] Ok Jung-won(College graduate) : "It was an opportunity to make memories together and take a look back at our college life."



[Soundbite] Yeon Yoo-seon(Graduate of Pai Chai University) : "It's sad we can't have a graduation ceremony. This video brings back fond memories of the past four years."



Instead of a conventional graduation ceremony, this university organized a small event to cheer on its graduates, who are about to start the next phase in their lives.



[Soundbite] Byun Seung-koo(Mokwon University) : "Although we can't have a full-fledged graduation ceremony, we've organized a small event by strictly following safety rules to encourage our graduates."



Although the ceremony is far from extravagant, the students don mortarboards and gowns to make the best of this once-in-a-lifetime moment.



[Soundbite] Kim Bo-kyung(Graduate at Mokwon University) : "My juniors have prepared this for my graduation."



The pandemic changed the way colleges say goodbye to their graduates, but they are doing their best to congratulate and encourage them.

