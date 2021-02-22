GOV'T PREPARES FOR START OF SCHOOL YEAR News Today 입력 2021.02.22 (15:15) 수정 2021.02.22 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Health authorities put forth a set of emergency measures in time for the start of a new school year next month. The government plans to enlarge the school disease control personnel and provide free screenings to dormitory residents.



[Pkg]



On February 21st, ahead of the start of a new school year in March, the Ministry of Education and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency held a video conference. Since more in-person learning will take place this year, authorities focused on checking the details of disease control measures in schools. 54,000 disease control personnels will be deployed to all schools nationwide. The government will also subsidize free screening tests for all school dorm residents who come from all over the country , one month before the admission. Starting Tuesday, one week before the term begins, students will be able to check their conditions using an app. The two weeks following the start of the semester will be a special monitoring period. The daily COVID-19 tally keeps growing in the capital region as cluster infections at large establishments and sporadic transmissions through routine activities continue to occur.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "890-We are concerned the surge in the capital region continues. Infections are occurring in various everyday places. We believe the eased distancing rules and the Seollal holiday contributed to this trend."



The daily average last week was 455, an on-week increase of more than 100 cases.

GOV'T PREPARES FOR START OF SCHOOL YEAR

입력 2021-02-22 15:15:05 수정 2021-02-22 16:47:15 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Health authorities put forth a set of emergency measures in time for the start of a new school year next month. The government plans to enlarge the school disease control personnel and provide free screenings to dormitory residents.



[Pkg]



On February 21st, ahead of the start of a new school year in March, the Ministry of Education and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency held a video conference. Since more in-person learning will take place this year, authorities focused on checking the details of disease control measures in schools. 54,000 disease control personnels will be deployed to all schools nationwide. The government will also subsidize free screening tests for all school dorm residents who come from all over the country , one month before the admission. Starting Tuesday, one week before the term begins, students will be able to check their conditions using an app. The two weeks following the start of the semester will be a special monitoring period. The daily COVID-19 tally keeps growing in the capital region as cluster infections at large establishments and sporadic transmissions through routine activities continue to occur.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs) : "890-We are concerned the surge in the capital region continues. Infections are occurring in various everyday places. We believe the eased distancing rules and the Seollal holiday contributed to this trend."



The daily average last week was 455, an on-week increase of more than 100 cases.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS