NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.02.22 (15:15) 수정 2021.02.22 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Assistant Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan says he strongly asked the Justice Ministry to keep unchanged investigation teams looking into major ongoing cases. Cho made the request after the ministry notified the Supreme Public Prosecutors' Office of its plan to conduct a small-scale reshuffle for prosecutors. He called on the ministry not to use the personnel move to target certain prosecutors and investigators at the Supreme Public Prosecutors' Office and the Seoul Central District office.



Samsung Group's compliance panel has reportedly discussed a five-year-employment ban on the conglomerate's heir Lee Jae-yong. A Samsung official said Monday the panel couldn't reach a conclusion at the latest meeting due to differences among members.It will likely discuss the issue again in a next meeting in March.

The Justice Ministry issued the employment ban for the Samsung heir who is now serving a prison term on charges of embezzlement. If the ban is applied, Lee will be unable to conduct business while in prison.



Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Lee Nak-yon pledged to have a special bill on building a new airport on Gadeok-do Island passed at parliament this week. While vowing to make the new airport construction an irreversible state project, Lee expected no stumbling blocks to making the bill into law, since it was approved by the parliamentary transport committee with bipartisan support last week. He said constructing the new airport will speed up a plan to develop the southeastern part of the nation. A parliamentary plenary session will discuss and put the Gadeok airport bill to vote this Friday.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-02-22 15:15:05 수정 2021-02-22 16:47:15 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Assistant Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan says he strongly asked the Justice Ministry to keep unchanged investigation teams looking into major ongoing cases. Cho made the request after the ministry notified the Supreme Public Prosecutors' Office of its plan to conduct a small-scale reshuffle for prosecutors. He called on the ministry not to use the personnel move to target certain prosecutors and investigators at the Supreme Public Prosecutors' Office and the Seoul Central District office.



Samsung Group's compliance panel has reportedly discussed a five-year-employment ban on the conglomerate's heir Lee Jae-yong. A Samsung official said Monday the panel couldn't reach a conclusion at the latest meeting due to differences among members.It will likely discuss the issue again in a next meeting in March.

The Justice Ministry issued the employment ban for the Samsung heir who is now serving a prison term on charges of embezzlement. If the ban is applied, Lee will be unable to conduct business while in prison.



Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Lee Nak-yon pledged to have a special bill on building a new airport on Gadeok-do Island passed at parliament this week. While vowing to make the new airport construction an irreversible state project, Lee expected no stumbling blocks to making the bill into law, since it was approved by the parliamentary transport committee with bipartisan support last week. He said constructing the new airport will speed up a plan to develop the southeastern part of the nation. A parliamentary plenary session will discuss and put the Gadeok airport bill to vote this Friday.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS