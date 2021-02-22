GOV'T-DOCTORS CLASH OVER MEDICAL LAW BILL News Today 입력 2021.02.22 (15:15) 수정 2021.02.22 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



Tensions are escalating between the government and doctors over a medical law revision passed by the parliamentary standing committee. According to the revision, doctors would see their licenses revoked if they are sentenced to prison terms for committing felonies. The medical sector is calling on the government to withdraw the bill, which they say will damage cooperation between the two sides in carrying out COVID-19 vaccinations. The government, in response, is pledging to sternly deal with any group action by doctors, saying a majority of medical professionals will not be affected by the clause.



[Pkg]



The government expressed strong regret over doctors' opposition to the revised medical bill.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(Prime Minister) : "It is deplorable to see doctors distorting the truth, claiming their licenses would be canceled even for involvement in traffic accidents."



As 16 provincial and municipal medical associations vowed to launch a general strike if the revision is passed by the parliamentary judiciary committee, the government pledged to sternly deal with any group action with all possible administrative measures. Health Minister Kwon Deok-chul pointed out that only a handful of doctors would be affected by the new rule.



[Soundbite] Kwon Deok-cheolHealth Minister) : "The revision will have no impact on the majority of medical professionals. It aims to better ensure public safety."



In response, an official with the Korea Medical Association stressed revoking doctors' licenses for all crimes is an excessive regulation. The official added that some members are so upset they have proposed a strike, though nothing has been decided yet. But the KMA made it clear that it is not considering boycotting COVID-19 vaccinations given the seriousness of the pandemic. However, the KMA warned that the passage of the revised bill would damage cooperation between the government and doctors in administering vaccines.



[Soundbite] Choi Dae-zip(KMA Chairman) : "I hope the government will actively speak to the National Assembly, especially the ruling party about the serious problems of the revised medical bill and prevent the situation from getting worse."



he government urged the medical sector to actively cooperate with vaccination plans, which are critical in overcoming the COVID-19 crisis. Last Friday, the parliamentary committee on health and welfare affairs approved the revision that would revoke the licenses of doctors who are convicted of felonies and sentenced to at least time in jail.

