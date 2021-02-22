MUSICAL ON INDEPENDENT ACTIVIST News Today 입력 2021.02.22 (15:15) 수정 2021.02.22 (16:47)

[Anchor Lead]



March 1st marks a defining moment in Korea’s independence movement history, the day of the March 1st Independence Movement. There were many little-known activists who fought for independence at some of the most lowly positions in society. Ahead of the March 1st Movement, a musical production inspired by a gisaeng named Hyanghwa, who led the protest in the Suwon region, is underway.



[Pkg]



Sun-i went to a training school for gisaengs in Suwon to help support her family. After hard training, she becomes a gisaeng named “Hyang-hwa,” meaning a fragrant flower.



[Soundbite] "You must attend the party for the Japanese military police. The fate of the Suwon gwonbeon depends on it. I can’t do that. How can I pour drinks for the aggressors?"



She dreams of regaining independence for Korea after meeting resistance leader Kim Se-hwan. In March 1919, she wages a protest near Suwon Police Station together with some 30 fellow gisaengs before getting arrested.



[Soundbite] Kim Nani(Playing lead role Hyang-hwa) : "We are bound to face many challenges in life. But Hyang-hwa overcame them and bravely carried out what she thought was right."



The life of Kim Hyang-hwa, who led the independence protest and suffered in prison for it, has been turned into a Korean-style musical production. Her joys and sorrows in life as well as dedication to her country have been portrayed authentically.



[Soundbite] Kwon Ho-sung(Director of Hyang-hwa (Artistic Director of SPAC)) : "Gisaeng was the most despised class at the time. Why did they risk their livesto fight for Korea’s independence? There are many activists that people don’t know about but must remember."



This production is especially meaningful as the Gyeonggi Arts Center and Seoul Performing Arts Company worked together to put it on stage even as the performing arts industry struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

