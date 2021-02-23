CHUNG SYE-KYUN ON RELIEF FUNDS News Today 입력 2021.02.23 (15:09) 수정 2021.02.23 (16:45)

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday that business establishments that violate quarantine guidelines will be excluded from receiving the 4th round of COVID-19 relief payouts which are soon to be distributed. Chung said that inspections of clubs in Seoul's Gangnam area carried out over the weekend by Seoul City and the police agency found that many places were not abiding by even the most basic of safety rules. He said the one-strike out policy will be applied to quarantine violators with no exception.

