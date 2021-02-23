기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday that business establishments that violate quarantine guidelines will be excluded from receiving the 4th round of COVID-19 relief payouts which are soon to be distributed. Chung said that inspections of clubs in Seoul's Gangnam area carried out over the weekend by Seoul City and the police agency found that many places were not abiding by even the most basic of safety rules. He said the one-strike out policy will be applied to quarantine violators with no exception.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday that business establishments that violate quarantine guidelines will be excluded from receiving the 4th round of COVID-19 relief payouts which are soon to be distributed. Chung said that inspections of clubs in Seoul's Gangnam area carried out over the weekend by Seoul City and the police agency found that many places were not abiding by even the most basic of safety rules. He said the one-strike out policy will be applied to quarantine violators with no exception.
- CHUNG SYE-KYUN ON RELIEF FUNDS
-
- 입력 2021-02-23 15:09:25
- 수정2021-02-23 16:45:34
[Anchor Lead]
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday that business establishments that violate quarantine guidelines will be excluded from receiving the 4th round of COVID-19 relief payouts which are soon to be distributed. Chung said that inspections of clubs in Seoul's Gangnam area carried out over the weekend by Seoul City and the police agency found that many places were not abiding by even the most basic of safety rules. He said the one-strike out policy will be applied to quarantine violators with no exception.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Tuesday that business establishments that violate quarantine guidelines will be excluded from receiving the 4th round of COVID-19 relief payouts which are soon to be distributed. Chung said that inspections of clubs in Seoul's Gangnam area carried out over the weekend by Seoul City and the police agency found that many places were not abiding by even the most basic of safety rules. He said the one-strike out policy will be applied to quarantine violators with no exception.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBS
-