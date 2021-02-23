SHIN HYUN-SOO RETURNS TO WORK News Today 입력 2021.02.23 (15:09) 수정 2021.02.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Shin Hyun-soo, the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, has returned to work. This seems to have put an end to disputes surrounding the resignation he tendered in protest against a recent personnel shake-up at the prosecution. Shin pledged to fulfill his duties, saying he would entrust his fate to the president.



Senior Presidential Secretary for Civil Affairs Shin Hyun-soo returned to work after a four-day leave. He had offered to resign in protest of Justice Minister Park Beom-kye's recent shakeup at the prosecution. While vowing to fulfill his duties, Shin said he would leave his fate in the president's hands. The presidential office explained that with the secretary's return, the controversy over his resignation was settled for the time being. But it's not known how President Moon Jae-in responded. Regarding chances of Shin's resignation being accepted, a Cheong Wa dae official said it is up to the president and he will make a decision. Therefore, it seems Moon will likely take more time to contemplate Shin's position. While it is still unclear whether the secretary will withdraw his resignation, the top office just said the controversy is now over with Shin entrusting his fate to the president. Shin began carrying out his duties as scheduled. He attended a teatime meeting with the president on Monday morning followed by a meeting of senior presidential aides later in the day. Meanwhile, Cheong Wa Dae denied news reports that Shin had called for an inspection on the justice minister. The top office also reiterated that reports suggesting the recent prosecution reshuffle was announced without the president's approval was not true.

