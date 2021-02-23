NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.02.23 (15:09) 수정 2021.02.23 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Following Iran's announcement that it has agreed with South Korea on the transfer and use of its assets frozen in Korean banks under U.S. sanctions, Seoul's foreign ministry stressed the need for consultations with concerned nations including the United States. The ministry said it has been discussing the asset issue with Tehran and the country on Monday gave its consent to a proposal suggested by Seoul. But the ministry added actual sanctions relief will take place through talks with related parties including the U.S.



Film distributor Pancinema announced Tuesday that actress Youn Yuh-jung has won best supporting actress awards from the U.S. Southeastern Film Critics Association and the Vancouver Film Critics Circle for the film "Minari." She has so far clinched 26 honors for her performance in this film about a Korean immigrant family settling in rural America in the 1980s. The veteran actress may also be nominated for the Academy Awards slated for April.

