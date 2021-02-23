기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The so-called car camping is gaining popularity as one of the hottest outdoor activities in Korea. But the nation's beaches and coastal areas are being plagued by litter and loud noises caused by some campers. In response to complaints filed by residents, some local government have even issued an administrative order banning car camping.
[Pkg]
Camper vehicles arrive at this beach one after another to spend the weekend. Many campers are busy setting up tents. A close examination of the camping site left behind by weekend visitors…. reveals a beach littered with piles of garbage. Despite a cooking ban at these beaches, butane gas cans used for portable stoves and liquor bottles are easily found around the site. Decaying food waste gives off a pungent smell.
[Soundbite] Ha Joo-hyung(Busan resident) : "People even urinated in some hidden corners. It's unpleasant to see."
The beach, popularized for being a good camping site for RVs and cars, is overrun with trash after a weekend. Local residents plead campers to properly dispose the garbage, but to no avail.
[Soundbite] Shin Joo-yeol(Resident) : "There were mountains of garbage. We put up placards asking campers not to leave trash here. Cigarette butts and broken bottles can be seen between rocks around here. It would not be good for campers if camping was subsequently banned."
At another coastal village, there are placards banning camping. But it's deemed useless. Local residents suffer from parking issues, piling garbage as well as nighttime noise pollution. As residents, plagued by camping-related problems, filed complaints, one regional government went as far as to issue an administrative order banning camping. But some 440 violations were reported a month. In fact, the ban is proven to be ineffective, as violators can just leave after receiving warnings with no fines or penalties.
CAR CAMPING & POLLUTION CONCERNS
