UTILIZING DISCARDED PLASTICS News Today 입력 2021.02.23 (15:09) 수정 2021.02.23 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Discarded plastics not only pollute the oceans, but also pose a great threat to the marine ecosystem. Gwangyang Port in Jeollanam-do Province is setting a good example by recycling discarded plastics and using them to produce some very unique products.



[Pkg]



Some 80 ships visit Gwangyang Port every day. Trash thrown away from the ships is transported to land. Until recently, the garbage had been sent to incineration sites and landfills. But now plastics found there are sorted out for recycling.



[Soundbite] Cho Jae-kwang(Staff at plastics collecting company) : "We're facing many difficulties sorting out garbage because it is thrown away from ships unsorted."



The amount of discarded plastics collected from ships last year alone was equivalent to 60,000 500ml water bottles. The Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority has launched an upcycling project to process discarded plastics and use them to produce new products. The collected plastics were re-born into polyester at recycling and textile processing companies before being re-processed to produce 200 briefcases. Social enterprises hiring people with disabilities also participated in the upcycling process.



[Soundbite] Song Seung-ha(CEO of social enterprise) : "I believe we can achieve solid sales and hire more people with disabilities in our region as long as marketability is strong."



The port authority plans to diversify products made from plastic waste to bags, clothing and dolls, and purchase them as souvenirs for publicizing the corporation.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-yong(Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority) : "It's a good way to create jobs and upcycle things that used to pollute the environment."



Gwangyang Port is showing the world how plastic waste can be transformed from a culprit of environmental pollution into high-value products.

UTILIZING DISCARDED PLASTICS

입력 2021-02-23 15:09:26 수정 2021-02-23 16:45:34 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Discarded plastics not only pollute the oceans, but also pose a great threat to the marine ecosystem. Gwangyang Port in Jeollanam-do Province is setting a good example by recycling discarded plastics and using them to produce some very unique products.



[Pkg]



Some 80 ships visit Gwangyang Port every day. Trash thrown away from the ships is transported to land. Until recently, the garbage had been sent to incineration sites and landfills. But now plastics found there are sorted out for recycling.



[Soundbite] Cho Jae-kwang(Staff at plastics collecting company) : "We're facing many difficulties sorting out garbage because it is thrown away from ships unsorted."



The amount of discarded plastics collected from ships last year alone was equivalent to 60,000 500ml water bottles. The Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority has launched an upcycling project to process discarded plastics and use them to produce new products. The collected plastics were re-born into polyester at recycling and textile processing companies before being re-processed to produce 200 briefcases. Social enterprises hiring people with disabilities also participated in the upcycling process.



[Soundbite] Song Seung-ha(CEO of social enterprise) : "I believe we can achieve solid sales and hire more people with disabilities in our region as long as marketability is strong."



The port authority plans to diversify products made from plastic waste to bags, clothing and dolls, and purchase them as souvenirs for publicizing the corporation.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-yong(Yeosu Gwangyang Port Authority) : "It's a good way to create jobs and upcycle things that used to pollute the environment."



Gwangyang Port is showing the world how plastic waste can be transformed from a culprit of environmental pollution into high-value products.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS