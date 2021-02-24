기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The AstraZeneca vaccines produced in Korea will be shipped out today. The vaccines from the Andong plant in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province will be refrigerated between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and transported to a distribution center in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do Province before being distributed to public health clinics and nursing facilities across the nation tomorrow. Then vaccination will start at 9 a.m. on the 26th for the residents and employees of nursing and rehabilitation facilities nationwide.
The AstraZeneca vaccines produced in Korea will be shipped out today. The vaccines from the Andong plant in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province will be refrigerated between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and transported to a distribution center in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do Province before being distributed to public health clinics and nursing facilities across the nation tomorrow. Then vaccination will start at 9 a.m. on the 26th for the residents and employees of nursing and rehabilitation facilities nationwide.
- ASTRAZENECA VACCINES TO BE SHIPPED OUT TODAY
-
- 입력 2021-02-24 15:01:11
- 수정2021-02-24 16:45:43
[Anchor Lead]
The AstraZeneca vaccines produced in Korea will be shipped out today. The vaccines from the Andong plant in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province will be refrigerated between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and transported to a distribution center in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do Province before being distributed to public health clinics and nursing facilities across the nation tomorrow. Then vaccination will start at 9 a.m. on the 26th for the residents and employees of nursing and rehabilitation facilities nationwide.
The AstraZeneca vaccines produced in Korea will be shipped out today. The vaccines from the Andong plant in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province will be refrigerated between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and transported to a distribution center in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do Province before being distributed to public health clinics and nursing facilities across the nation tomorrow. Then vaccination will start at 9 a.m. on the 26th for the residents and employees of nursing and rehabilitation facilities nationwide.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBS
-