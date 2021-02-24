ASTRAZENECA VACCINES TO BE SHIPPED OUT TODAY News Today 입력 2021.02.24 (15:01) 수정 2021.02.24 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The AstraZeneca vaccines produced in Korea will be shipped out today. The vaccines from the Andong plant in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province will be refrigerated between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius and transported to a distribution center in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do Province before being distributed to public health clinics and nursing facilities across the nation tomorrow. Then vaccination will start at 9 a.m. on the 26th for the residents and employees of nursing and rehabilitation facilities nationwide.

