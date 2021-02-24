CONCERNS OVER VIRUS VARIANTS INCREASE News Today 입력 2021.02.24 (15:01) 수정 2021.02.24 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Korean health authorities say that to achieve herd immunity by November, the nation needs a stable supply of vaccines, a high vaccination rate and swift response to Covid-19 variants. However, concerns are rising as a new study says the variants can stay infectious for five days more than the existing virus.



[Pkg]



Researchers at Harvard University have released a thesis explaining why COVID-19 variants pose a greater threat. They conducted a study on 65 pro-basketball players infected with coronavirus. The study showed that the UK variant survived in the body for 13.3 days on average, five days longer than the existing virus. The researchers also found that the virus reproduced in the body twice as long, and it took nearly 30 percent more time for the immune system to get rid of it. This means virus variants stay in the body longer. This leads to more severe symptoms, higher mortality rates, or stronger contagiousness.



[Soundbite] Kim Woo-joo(Prof., Korea Univ. Guro Hospital) : "The virus is shed for a longer period of time and can infect more people. The quarantine period may have to be extended."



Pharmaceutical companies are stepping up efforts to upgrade the already developed vaccines to make them respond to new variants. Moderna was first to start development of a new vaccine last month. Pfizer finished the manufacturing of a new vaccine last week and is considering clinical trials. AstraZeneca also plans to start the production of a new vaccine this coming fall. The USFDA says the new vaccines can be tested on fewer people, probably just hundreds, adding the results could be ready within two or three months. Meanwhile, Nottingham University in the UK has announced plans to manufacture a second-generation versatile vaccine that can respond to most of the COVID-19 variants. In Korea, the total number of variant cases currently stands at 128. Of those, more than 75 percent are imported and the community spread has been slow so far.

CONCERNS OVER VIRUS VARIANTS INCREASE

입력 2021-02-24 15:01:11 수정 2021-02-24 16:45:43 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Korean health authorities say that to achieve herd immunity by November, the nation needs a stable supply of vaccines, a high vaccination rate and swift response to Covid-19 variants. However, concerns are rising as a new study says the variants can stay infectious for five days more than the existing virus.



[Pkg]



Researchers at Harvard University have released a thesis explaining why COVID-19 variants pose a greater threat. They conducted a study on 65 pro-basketball players infected with coronavirus. The study showed that the UK variant survived in the body for 13.3 days on average, five days longer than the existing virus. The researchers also found that the virus reproduced in the body twice as long, and it took nearly 30 percent more time for the immune system to get rid of it. This means virus variants stay in the body longer. This leads to more severe symptoms, higher mortality rates, or stronger contagiousness.



[Soundbite] Kim Woo-joo(Prof., Korea Univ. Guro Hospital) : "The virus is shed for a longer period of time and can infect more people. The quarantine period may have to be extended."



Pharmaceutical companies are stepping up efforts to upgrade the already developed vaccines to make them respond to new variants. Moderna was first to start development of a new vaccine last month. Pfizer finished the manufacturing of a new vaccine last week and is considering clinical trials. AstraZeneca also plans to start the production of a new vaccine this coming fall. The USFDA says the new vaccines can be tested on fewer people, probably just hundreds, adding the results could be ready within two or three months. Meanwhile, Nottingham University in the UK has announced plans to manufacture a second-generation versatile vaccine that can respond to most of the COVID-19 variants. In Korea, the total number of variant cases currently stands at 128. Of those, more than 75 percent are imported and the community spread has been slow so far.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS