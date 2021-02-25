S. KOREA TO BEGIN COVID-19 VACCINATIONS News Today 입력 2021.02.25 (15:23) 수정 2021.02.25 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



While some politicians say President Moon Jae-in should be the first in the nation to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, health authorities say the first recipients will be all patients and workers at nursing facilities who are under 65 years of age. Preparations are in full gear ahead of Korea's first rollout of coronavirus vaccines.



This vaccination room has been set up at a public health center in Nowon-gu District, Seoul. Posters on the wall inform visitors of the vaccination process. Those who come for vaccinations must follow a designated route. There is also a refrigerator for storing the AstraZeneca vaccines. Patients and workers at nursing facilities who are under the age of 65, those who top the eligibility list for COVID-19 vaccinations, will be inoculated here. Reservations are required to make sure only one person is vaccinated every ten minutes, which is necessary to prevent crowding.



[Soundbite] Lee Eun-joo(Director of Nowon-gu Dist. Public Health Center) : "We urge the public to visit our center in person to finish vaccinations as soon as possible."



Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be administered at designated vaccination centers as they require ultra cold chain storage. In Seoul alone, 29 vaccination centers have been set up at public facilities. Nationwide, more than 250 vaccination centers will be set up in phases. The first designated vaccination center in Seoul is located at a multi-purpose auditorium in Seongdong-gu District Office. It's easily accessible, has a vast parking lot and is equipped with air ventilators and security cameras. Health authorities say the first recipients of the COVID-19 vaccines will be all patients and workers at nursing facilities who are under 65 years of age. They have reaffirmed once again that people from high-risk groups will be given priority.



[Soundbite] Jung Eun-kyeong(KDCA Director) : "The first recipients of the vaccines will be patients and workers at nursing facilities."



Health authorities are preparing to safely begin the very first vaccination in the nation.

