PRIME MINISTER ON VACCINATIONS

[Anchor Lead]



As South Korea begins the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun asked the people to receive shots in accordance with the government's inoculation plans, which are based on scientific facts and evidence. Chung added developing herd immunity in the nation would just be an illusion if South Koreans distrust COVID-19 vaccines and avoid taking them. The prime minister also called for the cancellation of March first rallies planned by some civic groups. He warned such events could give rise to another wave of coronavirus infections.

