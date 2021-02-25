기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

PRIME MINISTER ON VACCINATIONS
입력 2021.02.25 (15:23) 수정 2021.02.25 (16:52) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

As South Korea begins the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun asked the people to receive shots in accordance with the government's inoculation plans, which are based on scientific facts and evidence. Chung added developing herd immunity in the nation would just be an illusion if South Koreans distrust COVID-19 vaccines and avoid taking them. The prime minister also called for the cancellation of March first rallies planned by some civic groups. He warned such events could give rise to another wave of coronavirus infections.
  • PRIME MINISTER ON VACCINATIONS
    • 입력 2021-02-25 15:23:50
    • 수정2021-02-25 16:52:30
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

As South Korea begins the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun asked the people to receive shots in accordance with the government's inoculation plans, which are based on scientific facts and evidence. Chung added developing herd immunity in the nation would just be an illusion if South Koreans distrust COVID-19 vaccines and avoid taking them. The prime minister also called for the cancellation of March first rallies planned by some civic groups. He warned such events could give rise to another wave of coronavirus infections.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
  • KBS

    KBS

오늘의 HOT클릭!