ALTERNATIVE MILITARY SERVICE News Today 입력 2021.02.25

[Anchor Lead]



So far, men in Korea have been allowed to replace their mandatory military service with an alternative service for religious reasons. But recently the Military Manpower Administration has given the green light for an alternative service to a man who cited his personal beliefs such as "opposition to violence" and "pacifism."



[Pkg]



Oh Su-hwan, who turned 31 this year, first realized he would never be able to fire a gun when he was in high school after a public debate on the right to refuse mandatory military service.



[Soundbite] Oh Su-hwan(Conscientious objector) : "Handling deadly weapons and receiving training would be unbearable for me. There was no room for compromise."



After postponing his conscription until 2018, Oh eventually expressed his refusal to serve. He was later tried in court for violating the Military Service Act. However in January, the Military Manpower Administration accepted his request for an alternative military service. It's the first instance of granting such permission to someone not because they are a Jehovah's Witness, but for personal beliefs.



[Soundbite] Oh Su-hwan(Conscientious objector) : "I believe this decision will serve as a momentum for guaranteeing the freedom of conscience for more realistic reasons."



Military authorities reached the decision after verifying facts, collecting testimonies from Oh's acquaintances, and holding meetings. They recognized his "conscientious consistency" based on facts including being a member of an organization dedicated to promoting peace for a long time and that he has been recognized by those around him as a pacifist. When the Supreme Court recognized conscientious objection in 2018, it recognized not only religious reasons, but ethical, moral and philosophical reasons as well. In other words, recognizing conscientious objection has a broader scope than just religion.



[Soundbite] Oh Dong-suk(Prof., Ajou University) : "The decision is in line with the spirit of the constitution, as it entails both religious and ideological aspects."



The Supreme Court is to rule on Thursday whether or not conscientious objectors who refuse military service due to their opposition to violence should be punished. So far, most of those who refused conscription for reasons other than being Jehovah's Witnesses were found guilty. All eyes are on whether the court's verdict will be different this time around.

