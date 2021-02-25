NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.02.25 (15:23) 수정 2021.02.25 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea has maintained its key interest rate at the current 0.5 percent. The central bank's monetary policy committee announced the decision on Thursday, freezing the rate for the sixth time since last July. The board is believed to have kept the base rate unchanged in consideration of the overheated financial market, soaring property and stock prices and rising inflationary pressure. As a result, the difference between policy rates of South Korea and the U.S. is kept at 0.25 to 0.5 percent.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki announced a plan to allow the establishment of hydrogen charging stations in urban parks and greenbelt zones in a bid to promote hydrogen-fueled cars and other eco-friendly vehicles. Hong added the government aims to have at least 300,000 eco-friendly cars running on the road this year. In order to achieve the goal, it will ease major regulations regarding the charging and parking of such vehicles. The government will also make public charging stations open and accessible in an effort to enhance user convenience.

