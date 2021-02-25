POPULARITY OF KOREAN GINSENG PRODUCTS News Today 입력 2021.02.25 (15:23) 수정 2021.02.25 (16:52)

[Anchor Lead]



The world is growing more interested in Korean food as well as Korean pop culture. Riding the momentum, Korean ginseng products are exported to the United Arab Emirates to signal a wider presence in the Middle Eastern market.



[Pkg]



Gulfood 2021 held in Dubai. It’s the world’s largest event for food companies looking to enter the Middle Eastern market. Visitors show growing interest in Korean food.



[Soundbite] Hanifa(Visitor)



With more Arabs recognizing Korean food’s health benefits, Korean mushroom export to the UAE last year increased by 131% and kimchi export by 26%. This year’s attention-grabber: Ginseng products.



[Soundbite] Imad(UAE importer)



Late last year, the UAE government approved the registration of red ginseng extract products as health supplements and red ginseng beverages as general food. Since then, the first ginseng-related item export deal worth 160,000 dollars was signed. This was followed by an MOU between Korean and UAE companies to export ginseng products worth around 3 million dollars over three years.



[Soundbite] Kwon Yong-woo(S. Korean Ambassador to the UAE)



The UAE is regarded as a foothold for the Middle Eastern market.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyeok(Head of Dubai Office, Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation) : "The UAE is the foothold for the export of food and other products to the Middle East. So I believe this is a great opportunity for Korean ginseng to be exported to all of the Middle Eastern region."



The South Korean government and its food industry plan to export to the Middle East not only ginseng products, but other health foods such as black garlic, as well as vegetable seeds for the smart farm era.

