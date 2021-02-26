MOON OBSERVES COVID-19 VACCINATIONS News Today 입력 2021.02.26 (15:25) 수정 2021.02.26 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in on Friday visited a public health center in Mapo-gu district, Seoul to observe the very first COVID-19 vaccinations that have kicked off in the country. He received briefings from Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong and chief of the Mapo health center. And at 9 am, Moon watched Kim Yoon-tae, head of the Purme Foundation Nexon Children's Rehabilitation Hospital, get vaccinated. He then spoke with Kim afterwards and discussed vaccine safety.



MOON OBSERVES COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

입력 2021-02-26 15:25:03 수정 2021-02-26 16:46:00 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in on Friday visited a public health center in Mapo-gu district, Seoul to observe the very first COVID-19 vaccinations that have kicked off in the country. He received briefings from Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong and chief of the Mapo health center. And at 9 am, Moon watched Kim Yoon-tae, head of the Purme Foundation Nexon Children's Rehabilitation Hospital, get vaccinated. He then spoke with Kim afterwards and discussed vaccine safety.



News Today 전체보기 기자 정보 KBS