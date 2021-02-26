기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

MOON OBSERVES COVID-19 VACCINATIONS
입력 2021.02.26 (15:25) 수정 2021.02.26 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in on Friday visited a public health center in Mapo-gu district, Seoul to observe the very first COVID-19 vaccinations that have kicked off in the country. He received briefings from Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong and chief of the Mapo health center. And at 9 am, Moon watched Kim Yoon-tae, head of the Purme Foundation Nexon Children's Rehabilitation Hospital, get vaccinated. He then spoke with Kim afterwards and discussed vaccine safety.
  • MOON OBSERVES COVID-19 VACCINATIONS
    • 입력 2021-02-26 15:25:03
    • 수정2021-02-26 16:46:00
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in on Friday visited a public health center in Mapo-gu district, Seoul to observe the very first COVID-19 vaccinations that have kicked off in the country. He received briefings from Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong and chief of the Mapo health center. And at 9 am, Moon watched Kim Yoon-tae, head of the Purme Foundation Nexon Children's Rehabilitation Hospital, get vaccinated. He then spoke with Kim afterwards and discussed vaccine safety.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
  • KBS

    KBS

오늘의 HOT클릭!