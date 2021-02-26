MOON OBSERVES COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
President Moon Jae-in on Friday visited a public health center in Mapo-gu district, Seoul to observe the very first COVID-19 vaccinations that have kicked off in the country. He received briefings from Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong and chief of the Mapo health center. And at 9 am, Moon watched Kim Yoon-tae, head of the Purme Foundation Nexon Children's Rehabilitation Hospital, get vaccinated. He then spoke with Kim afterwards and discussed vaccine safety.
[Anchor Lead]
