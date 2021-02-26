EXPERTS STRESS VACCINE SAFETY News Today 입력 2021.02.26 (15:25) 수정 2021.02.26 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



Experts say COVID-19 vaccines may cause mild side effects, whereas severe side effects are very rare. They are stressing once again that vaccines are safe and that health authorities are preparing with extra care.



[Pkg]



Experts say the AstraZeneca vaccine, the first COVID-19 vaccine to be rolled out in Korea, does work against the coronavirus. Despite the brewing controversy, the vaccine's safety and efficacy meet the requirements.



[Soundbite] Choi Won-seok(Prof., Korea University Ansan Hospital) : "The Astrazeneca vaccine is safe and effective. We advise people to get vaccinated if they can."



Although the vaccine can cause mild side effects such as pain and fatigue, they are common with other vaccines as well.



[Soundbite] Kim Jung-gon(Seoul Medical Center) : "Such reactions are often observed in many other vaccines, and are not limited to COVID-19 vaccines."



Experts say there is no need to be afraid of anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction. Korean medical workers know how to provide emergency aid for those who develop it.



[Soundbite] Kim Jung-gon(Seoul Medical Center) : "Do not go home right away. Stay at the vaccination center for at least 30 minutes to watch for allergic reactions."



It's difficult to find out if antibodies have been formed after vaccinations. Given the high efficacy of the vaccine, experts believe most of those who get inoculated will develop antibodies.



[Soundbite] Choi Won-seok(Prof., Korea University Ansan Hospital) : "We believe the majority of people will develop antibodies."



According to the KDCA, those who apply for compensation due to side effects from COVID-19 vaccines will be notified of the results within 120 days. People who receive the shots will be given vaccination certificates.

