[Anchor Lead]



The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office is known to be considering a forced execution of fines imposed on former President Park Geun-hye, as the payment has not been made past the February 22nd deadline. Park’s camp is neither known to have notified the prosecution about any payment plans. The court had ordered the former president to pay 18 billion won in fines and 3.5 billion in forfeit after prosecutors in 2018 requested the court to prevent the disposal and preserve Park’s assets including her residence in Seoul’s Naegok-dong area which she purchased at 2.8 billion won.

Though this coming Monday is a regular day off for palaces and royal tombs, the Cultural Heritage Administration decided to have some of them open in line with distancing guidelines as Monday is March First Independence Movement Day in its 102nd anniversary. The CHA said the special opening is to allow pandemic-weary citizens to visit palaces and Joseon-era mausoleums and receive comfort and encouragement through the scenic natural environment.



