기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Regarding the two people who died after receiving COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has promised to find and fully disclose the exact cause of the deaths in accordance with the government's procedures to address the vaccines' adverse effects. He asked the South Koreans to trust the government and receive shots as planned. The prime minister also called on the nation to stay alert and vigilant against the virus, warning another wave of infections may come late March or early April.
Regarding the two people who died after receiving COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has promised to find and fully disclose the exact cause of the deaths in accordance with the government's procedures to address the vaccines' adverse effects. He asked the South Koreans to trust the government and receive shots as planned. The prime minister also called on the nation to stay alert and vigilant against the virus, warning another wave of infections may come late March or early April.
- CHUNG TO INVESTIGATE RECENT DEATHS
-
- 입력 2021-03-04 15:28:27
- 수정2021-03-04 16:48:56
[Anchor Lead]
Regarding the two people who died after receiving COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has promised to find and fully disclose the exact cause of the deaths in accordance with the government's procedures to address the vaccines' adverse effects. He asked the South Koreans to trust the government and receive shots as planned. The prime minister also called on the nation to stay alert and vigilant against the virus, warning another wave of infections may come late March or early April.
Regarding the two people who died after receiving COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has promised to find and fully disclose the exact cause of the deaths in accordance with the government's procedures to address the vaccines' adverse effects. He asked the South Koreans to trust the government and receive shots as planned. The prime minister also called on the nation to stay alert and vigilant against the virus, warning another wave of infections may come late March or early April.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-