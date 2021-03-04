CHUNG TO INVESTIGATE RECENT DEATHS News Today 입력 2021.03.04 (15:28) 수정 2021.03.04 (16:48)

Regarding the two people who died after receiving COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun has promised to find and fully disclose the exact cause of the deaths in accordance with the government's procedures to address the vaccines' adverse effects. He asked the South Koreans to trust the government and receive shots as planned. The prime minister also called on the nation to stay alert and vigilant against the virus, warning another wave of infections may come late March or early April.

