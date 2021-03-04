TOP PROSECUTOR ON PROSECUTION REFORM PLAN News Today 입력 2021.03.04 (15:28) 수정 2021.03.04 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl repeatedly criticized the ruling party for spearheading the effort to establish a major crimes investigation agency, a second step in the government’s plan to reform the prosecution. The country’s top prosecutor argued that founding another agency investigating six major crimes is comparable to taking away the prosecutors’ investigative authority and will eventually lead to rampant corruption.



[Pkg]



Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl made his first public appearance. It's been two months since being disciplined.



[Soundbite] "Yoon Seok-youl! Yoon Seok-youl!"



Surrounded by a mob of reporters and supporters, he gave scathing criticism on the new major crimes investigation agency.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(Prosecutor General) : "Completely stripping away the prosecution’s investigative authority is the same as making corruption more rampant."



The country’s top prosecutor claimed only well-coordinated activities of investigative and judicial agencies could lead to an effective punishment of those involved in corruption.

But if the CIO is established to take away the prosecution’s investigative authority, it would separate the investigation and indictment functions of the prosecutorial office and make it difficult for prosecutors to respond to crimes. When asked about whether he would convene a meeting of chief district prosecutors, Yoon said he would review the options provided internally. In essence, he didn't rule out the possibility of the prosecution mounting an organized protest. Yoon didn’t say much about his resignation or entering politics.



[Soundbite] Yoon Seok-youl(Prosecutor General) : "(Do you intend to enter politics?) That is not."



something to be talked about here.



At the subsequent meeting with prosecutors, he said that he felt it was his duty as a public servant to correctly explain the situation. It seemed he was aware of the criticism against him for speaking to reporters in public. Previously, Yoon mentioned establishing specialized investigative bodies such as an anti-corruption investigation agency that has both investigative and indictment authority as an alternative to the CIO. Justice Minister Park Beom-kye vowed to seriously consider Yoon’s suggestion, but made it clear that separating the authority to investigate and indict was not to boost efficiency. Taking away the prosecution’s investigative authority is a move to help solve many problems that stem from the prosecutors investigating their cases directly. The justice minister also expressed hope that Yoon examines the issue of investigative authority abuse.

