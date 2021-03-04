NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.03.04 (15:28) 수정 2021.03.04 (16:48)

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea says the nation's per-capita gross national income came to 31,755 U.S. dollars last year, which is down 1.1 percent from 2019. The central bank analyzed that the drop is mainly attributable to a pandemic-related economic slump and a stronger Korean won. In 2020, the nation's nominal gross domestic production actually increased year on year, as the local currency appreciated an annual average of 1.2 percent against the greenback. But in terms of the U.S. dollar, it dropped 0.9 percent.



The main opposition People Power Party announced that former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was selected as its candidate to run in the April Seoul mayoral by-election.

Oh was declared the winner of the party's primary after garnering 41.64 percent of votes in a survey held on Tuesday and Wednesday. The runner-up Na Kyung-won won 36.31 percent. As for the Busan mayoral by-election, DongA University professor Park Heong-joon was elected as the party's candidate with 54-point-four percent of vote in the primary.

