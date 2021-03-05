HEARTWARMING STREET PERFORMANCE News Today 입력 2021.03.05 (15:04) 수정 2021.03.05 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With mass gatherings banned amid the pandemic, one of the sectors hit most by the pandemic is the art and performance sector. To offer consolation to the public during these difficult times, a troupe of young artists have recently staged a surprise street performance. We take you there right now.



[Pkg]



As the light turns green, dancers ready to perform appear. Their show, lasting just 30 seconds while the cars wait in traffic, catch the eye of drivers and passers-by. Cultural performances in this area have been suspended since the pandemic began.



[Soundbite] Oh Hae-yrong(Force Dance Company) : "We wanted to find ways to be closer to the public during the pandemic. We thought this crosswalk in Jeonju would be a perfect location for our performance."



Safety agents were dispatched to prevent accidents. Passers-by applaud the artists and drivers honk their horns to express appreciation. This is exactly what the artists yearned for the most, with prolonged closure of performance venues.



[Soundbite] Cho Won-bin(Artist) : "The most memorable part was when drivers moved their wipers and honked their horns to cheer us on."



The power of art remains strong despite the pandemic, uplifting people's spirits during the tough times.

