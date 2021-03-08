S. KOREA-U.S. JOINT MILITARY DRILLS News Today 입력 2021.03.08 (15:09) 수정 2021.03.08 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea and the U.S. have begun their joint military drills amid controversy over whether the exercises should be postponed for the sake of inter-Korean relations or held as scheduled to strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance. However, the exercises have been downsized due to the pandemic, and the verification of the wartime operational control transfer to South Korea has been postponed again.



[Pkg]



Seoul and Washington begin joint military drills, set to be held until March 18.

The two sides agreed to downsize the scope of the exercises due to the pandemic.

Only some 1,000 extra U.S. troops have been deployed this time, fewer than in previous years. The purpose is to strengthen defense capabilities against North Korea's provocations. The military explained the drills will be held through computer simulation. The verification of full operational capability for the transfer of wartime operational control has been postponed as well. Only preliminary exercises will be held. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, drills to prepare for the verification process will be carried out partially, by having a South Korean general practice commanding the Combined Forces Command.



[Soundbite] Suh Wook(Minister of Defense(Feb. 17, National Assembly Defense Committee)) : "It's not only about acquiring wartime OPCON before the Moon administration 's tenure ends. It's about speeding up the process as much as possible."



The U.S. insists on verifying the FOC only when the scope of military drills is expanded again and conditions are right. During March 17 and 18 the U.S. secretaries of defense and state are expected to visit Korea. Military authorities of both nations will likely discuss wartime OPCON transfer. All eyes are on how Pyongyang will react to the joint military exercises. North Korea claims the war games must be suspended for the regime to improve ties with Seoul and Washington.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-un(N. Korean leader(Jan. 2021, Korean Central Television)) : "Inter-Korean relations can be restored to the way it used to be three years ago at any time, depending on South Korea's attitude."



Observers say Pyongyang's reaction will largely determine the geopolitical situation on the Peninsula.

S. KOREA-U.S. JOINT MILITARY DRILLS

입력 2021-03-08 15:09:10 수정 2021-03-08 16:47:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea and the U.S. have begun their joint military drills amid controversy over whether the exercises should be postponed for the sake of inter-Korean relations or held as scheduled to strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance. However, the exercises have been downsized due to the pandemic, and the verification of the wartime operational control transfer to South Korea has been postponed again.



[Pkg]



Seoul and Washington begin joint military drills, set to be held until March 18.

The two sides agreed to downsize the scope of the exercises due to the pandemic.

Only some 1,000 extra U.S. troops have been deployed this time, fewer than in previous years. The purpose is to strengthen defense capabilities against North Korea's provocations. The military explained the drills will be held through computer simulation. The verification of full operational capability for the transfer of wartime operational control has been postponed as well. Only preliminary exercises will be held. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, drills to prepare for the verification process will be carried out partially, by having a South Korean general practice commanding the Combined Forces Command.



[Soundbite] Suh Wook(Minister of Defense(Feb. 17, National Assembly Defense Committee)) : "It's not only about acquiring wartime OPCON before the Moon administration 's tenure ends. It's about speeding up the process as much as possible."



The U.S. insists on verifying the FOC only when the scope of military drills is expanded again and conditions are right. During March 17 and 18 the U.S. secretaries of defense and state are expected to visit Korea. Military authorities of both nations will likely discuss wartime OPCON transfer. All eyes are on how Pyongyang will react to the joint military exercises. North Korea claims the war games must be suspended for the regime to improve ties with Seoul and Washington.



[Soundbite] Kim Jong-un(N. Korean leader(Jan. 2021, Korean Central Television)) : "Inter-Korean relations can be restored to the way it used to be three years ago at any time, depending on South Korea's attitude."



Observers say Pyongyang's reaction will largely determine the geopolitical situation on the Peninsula.