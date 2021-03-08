NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2021.03.08 (15:09) 수정 2021.03.08 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Seoul mayor candidates of opposition parties have for the first time discussed fielding a single candidate in the April by-election. Oh Se-hoon from the main opposition People Power Party said Monday he and his People's Party counterpart, Ahn Cheol-soo, held a meeting on Sunday and agreed in principle on the need to field a single candidate. They also shared the views that it would be better to select a unified candidate before the candidate registration period. The two parties will discuss detailed issues in working-level talks.



Quoting data from the Financial Services Commission, ruling Democratic Party Rep. Kim Byung-wook says 445 trillion won worth of virtual currencies were traded on the nation's four major exchanges in less than two months since the beginning of this year. The figure has already exceeded last year's year-long accumulation at roughly 356 trillion won. It also means an average of 7.9 trillion won was traded daily.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2021-03-08 15:09:10 수정 2021-03-08 16:46:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Seoul mayor candidates of opposition parties have for the first time discussed fielding a single candidate in the April by-election. Oh Se-hoon from the main opposition People Power Party said Monday he and his People's Party counterpart, Ahn Cheol-soo, held a meeting on Sunday and agreed in principle on the need to field a single candidate. They also shared the views that it would be better to select a unified candidate before the candidate registration period. The two parties will discuss detailed issues in working-level talks.



Quoting data from the Financial Services Commission, ruling Democratic Party Rep. Kim Byung-wook says 445 trillion won worth of virtual currencies were traded on the nation's four major exchanges in less than two months since the beginning of this year. The figure has already exceeded last year's year-long accumulation at roughly 356 trillion won. It also means an average of 7.9 trillion won was traded daily.