HONG ADDRESSES RECENT LH SCANDAL News Today 입력 2021.03.08 (15:09) 수정 2021.03.08 (16:47)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki made a statement about the allegation that Korea Land and Housing Corporation speculated on land, housing and urban development projects using inside information. The chief economic officer said that if the accusations against the LH employees turn out to be true, they will be subjected to zero-tolerance response.



[Pkg]



The nation's Deputy Prime Minister opened his statement with an apology.



[Soundbite] Hong Nam-ki(Deputy Prime Minister(Mar. 7)) : "I offer my sincere apology to the Korean people as the chief official who is responsible for the economy and managing public agencies."



Hong Nam-ki said he considers this incident very seriously and vowed tough actions.



[Soundbite] Hong Nam-ki(Deputy Prime Minister(Mar. 7)) : "A joint governmental investigation is underway to look into this matter. Once property speculations are confirmed, we will request investigation and take disciplinary actions in accordance with the zero-tolerance principle."



The finance chief also promised to present a set of fundamental preventive measures. Land transactions will be prohibited for the employees of ministries and agencies pertaining to land and housing. Nonetheless, unavoidable property transactions can take place once reported. Monitoring systems, such as a property registration system, will be put in place for tougher in-house oversight. Also, officials discussed an option of holding an entire agency responsible for one of its members' major misconduct. The objective is to impose greater responsibility on the overseeing agency so it would always supervise employees more closely. The minister promised that ill-gotten gains will be recovered. People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, which first alleged that LH employees were involved in illicit land speculation, issued an opinion piece and demanded a police investigation as well as a BAI audit.



[Soundbite] Seo Seong-min(Attorney, PSPD & Minbyun) : "Police should investigate this case if punishment is to be meted out."



The activist group also demanded authorities look into employees of local governments as well. The results of the initial investigation into the LH employees’ real estate speculations will likely be announced within days.

HONG ADDRESSES RECENT LH SCANDAL

입력 2021-03-08 15:09:10 수정 2021-03-08 16:47:07 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Deputy Prime Minister Hong Nam-ki made a statement about the allegation that Korea Land and Housing Corporation speculated on land, housing and urban development projects using inside information. The chief economic officer said that if the accusations against the LH employees turn out to be true, they will be subjected to zero-tolerance response.



[Pkg]



The nation's Deputy Prime Minister opened his statement with an apology.



[Soundbite] Hong Nam-ki(Deputy Prime Minister(Mar. 7)) : "I offer my sincere apology to the Korean people as the chief official who is responsible for the economy and managing public agencies."



Hong Nam-ki said he considers this incident very seriously and vowed tough actions.



[Soundbite] Hong Nam-ki(Deputy Prime Minister(Mar. 7)) : "A joint governmental investigation is underway to look into this matter. Once property speculations are confirmed, we will request investigation and take disciplinary actions in accordance with the zero-tolerance principle."



The finance chief also promised to present a set of fundamental preventive measures. Land transactions will be prohibited for the employees of ministries and agencies pertaining to land and housing. Nonetheless, unavoidable property transactions can take place once reported. Monitoring systems, such as a property registration system, will be put in place for tougher in-house oversight. Also, officials discussed an option of holding an entire agency responsible for one of its members' major misconduct. The objective is to impose greater responsibility on the overseeing agency so it would always supervise employees more closely. The minister promised that ill-gotten gains will be recovered. People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, which first alleged that LH employees were involved in illicit land speculation, issued an opinion piece and demanded a police investigation as well as a BAI audit.



[Soundbite] Seo Seong-min(Attorney, PSPD & Minbyun) : "Police should investigate this case if punishment is to be meted out."



The activist group also demanded authorities look into employees of local governments as well. The results of the initial investigation into the LH employees’ real estate speculations will likely be announced within days.