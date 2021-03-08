기사 본문 영역

DP FLOOR LEADER PLEDGES LH SCANDAL BILL
입력 2021.03.08 (15:09) 수정 2021.03.08 (16:46) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party has pledged to move quick to legislate a law preventing speculative real estate investments by public officials. Kim Tae-nyeon's remarks came amid a speculative land investment scandal involving employees of the state-run Korea Land and Housing Corporation.

While noting his party already introduced a bill against land speculation schemes by public agency employees, Kim vowed to pass the legislation in a March parliamentary session.
