[Anchor Lead]
An anti-corruption unit at the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency said Tuesday it was searching the head office of the Korea Land and Housing Corporation in Jinju, Gyeongsangnamdo Province over the latest land speculation scandal involving LH employees who allegedly purchased land for profit. Simultaneous raids also took place at LH offices in Gwacheon and Gwangmyeong in Gyeonggido Province as well as the homes of 13 implicated employees. A total of 67 investigators are dispatched to the sites.
- POLICE RAID LH OFFICES
- 입력 2021-03-09 15:06:14
- 수정2021-03-09 16:45:12
[Anchor Lead]
