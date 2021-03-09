KCDC FINDS NO LINK BETWEEN VACCINES-DEATHS News Today 입력 2021.03.09 (15:06) 수정 2021.03.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Korean health authorities have tentatively concluded that it's difficult to acknowledge any causal link between Covid-19 vaccines and several recent deaths. Officials said the deaths are more likely related to underlying conditions and do not provide grounds to suspend the vaccination campaign.



[Pkg]



Authorities have been examining eight deaths that occurred after COVID-19 vaccine shots. The tentative conclusion is that no causal link can be found. Officials first looked into possible problems with the vaccines themselves, but found no cases of severe reactions among other people who received the same vaccine on the same day. The eight deaths were neither linked to a serious side effect called anaphylaxis. Also, medical examination reports did not indicate any unusual reaction to vaccines at the time of death. Officials explained the deaths were likely caused by an aggravation in underlying conditions and that other suspected causes have also been confirmed.



[Soundbite] Kim Joong-gon(Task force chief) : "Most patients had underlying conditions such as cerebrovascular, cardiovascular ailments. We believe the deaths were caused by deterioration in preexisting diseases."



Authorities have therefore tentatively concluded it's not reasonable to suspend the vaccine roll-out. Four out of the 8 cases are undergoing an autopsy as requested by family and further assessments will be made after the results are out. Meanwhile, a panel of experts has advised the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine on those aged 65 or older based on more clinical data from the UK that verifies its efficacy among older people. Britain and Scotland recently unveiled post-vaccination data which supports effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine among the elderly.



[Soundbite] Chung Jae-hoon(Prof., Gachon Univ. College of Medicine) : "Controversy over AstraZeneca's efficacy has essentially ended following mass data from the UK involving several million participants. Foreign governments are now actively considering vaccine use for seniors as well."



The Korean government will hold an expert advisory meeting this week to make a final decision on whether to expand vaccine recipients to the older age group.

