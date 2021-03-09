기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea reported 446 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with the daily tally back in the 400s. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government will closely observe the situation and decide how to adjust social distancing rules to prevent a 4th wave of the outbreak after gathering onsite and expert opinions. Current distancing guidelines will expire Sunday and a revised plan will be announced around Friday.
- S. KOREA REPORTS 446 NEW CASES
