S. KOREA REPORTS 446 NEW CASES News Today 입력 2021.03.09 (15:06) 수정 2021.03.09 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea reported 446 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with the daily tally back in the 400s. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government will closely observe the situation and decide how to adjust social distancing rules to prevent a 4th wave of the outbreak after gathering onsite and expert opinions. Current distancing guidelines will expire Sunday and a revised plan will be announced around Friday.

S. KOREA REPORTS 446 NEW CASES

입력 2021-03-09 15:06:14 수정 2021-03-09 16:45:12 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



South Korea reported 446 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with the daily tally back in the 400s. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government will closely observe the situation and decide how to adjust social distancing rules to prevent a 4th wave of the outbreak after gathering onsite and expert opinions. Current distancing guidelines will expire Sunday and a revised plan will be announced around Friday.