S. KOREA REPORTS 446 NEW CASES
입력 2021.03.09 (15:06) 수정 2021.03.09 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea reported 446 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with the daily tally back in the 400s. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government will closely observe the situation and decide how to adjust social distancing rules to prevent a 4th wave of the outbreak after gathering onsite and expert opinions. Current distancing guidelines will expire Sunday and a revised plan will be announced around Friday.
    News Today
