PROSECUTION’S STANCE ON AGENCY REFORM News Today 입력 2021.03.09 (15:06) 수정 2021.03.09 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



n its first policy report following the resignation of chief prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl, the justice ministry has vowed to move forward with the reform of the prosecution that the public can support. Senior prosecutors across the nation said they share the concern with working-level prosecutors about the government push's fallout. The senior prosecutors also pledged not to hesitate to express their opinions in accordance with due procedures.



[Pkg]



In a policy report on Monday, the justice ministry said it will review various measures to achieve the government's drive to take away investigative powers from the prosecution and establish a newly envisioned law enforcement agency. Yoon Seok-youl resigned as chief prosecutor last week in protest against the ruling party's law enforcement reform, The ministry appeared to have recognized growing opposition to the move and stressed the need to win public support.



[Soundbite] Shim Woo-jeong(Ministry of Justice) : "The ministry will communicate sufficiently with the National Assembly, the prosecution and other related agencies and devise a measure that wins public support."



Regarding concerns that the new law enforcement agency might not be competent in investigating corruption cases, the government is known to be reviewing establishing a new investigative arm and strengthening the special judicial police's authority. Meanwhile, senior prosecutors from across the nation held a meeting at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office on Monday. It was the first such meeting since last July when they gathered in opposition to former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's exercise of command authority. Following the two-hour meeting, the senior prosecutors voiced concerns over significant changes the new agency would bring to the nation's criminal justice system.

They pledged to actively express their opinions in accordance with due procedures. It indicates their stance to raise their voices officially in discussions with the National Assembly and the justice ministry, unlike Yoon Seok-youl who revealed his positions openly and publicly through media interviews. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office collected opinions on the new law enforcement boy from prosecutors at the request of the ministry. Most of them are said to be opposed to the move.

PROSECUTION’S STANCE ON AGENCY REFORM

입력 2021-03-09 15:06:15 수정 2021-03-09 16:45:40 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



n its first policy report following the resignation of chief prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl, the justice ministry has vowed to move forward with the reform of the prosecution that the public can support. Senior prosecutors across the nation said they share the concern with working-level prosecutors about the government push's fallout. The senior prosecutors also pledged not to hesitate to express their opinions in accordance with due procedures.



[Pkg]



In a policy report on Monday, the justice ministry said it will review various measures to achieve the government's drive to take away investigative powers from the prosecution and establish a newly envisioned law enforcement agency. Yoon Seok-youl resigned as chief prosecutor last week in protest against the ruling party's law enforcement reform, The ministry appeared to have recognized growing opposition to the move and stressed the need to win public support.



[Soundbite] Shim Woo-jeong(Ministry of Justice) : "The ministry will communicate sufficiently with the National Assembly, the prosecution and other related agencies and devise a measure that wins public support."



Regarding concerns that the new law enforcement agency might not be competent in investigating corruption cases, the government is known to be reviewing establishing a new investigative arm and strengthening the special judicial police's authority. Meanwhile, senior prosecutors from across the nation held a meeting at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office on Monday. It was the first such meeting since last July when they gathered in opposition to former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's exercise of command authority. Following the two-hour meeting, the senior prosecutors voiced concerns over significant changes the new agency would bring to the nation's criminal justice system.

They pledged to actively express their opinions in accordance with due procedures. It indicates their stance to raise their voices officially in discussions with the National Assembly and the justice ministry, unlike Yoon Seok-youl who revealed his positions openly and publicly through media interviews. The Supreme Prosecutors' Office collected opinions on the new law enforcement boy from prosecutors at the request of the ministry. Most of them are said to be opposed to the move.