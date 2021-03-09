MOON’S REMARKS ON STATE AGENCY REFORM News Today 입력 2021.03.09 (15:06) 수정 2021.03.09 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in said Monday that separating the rights to investigate and indict is a direction in which the country should continue to move toward. While receiving briefings from the Justice and Interior Ministries, Moon said the reform of powerful state agencies has achieved progress such as through the launch of the Corruption Investigation Office For High-ranking Officials but he said the task is not yet complete. He also stressed the importance of gathering various opinions during the legislation process including from prosecutors.

MOON’S REMARKS ON STATE AGENCY REFORM

입력 2021-03-09 15:06:15 수정 2021-03-09 16:45:12 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in said Monday that separating the rights to investigate and indict is a direction in which the country should continue to move toward. While receiving briefings from the Justice and Interior Ministries, Moon said the reform of powerful state agencies has achieved progress such as through the launch of the Corruption Investigation Office For High-ranking Officials but he said the task is not yet complete. He also stressed the importance of gathering various opinions during the legislation process including from prosecutors.