TRUCK ACCIDENT DAMAGES CONFUCIAN SHRINE News Today 입력 2021.03.09 (15:06)

[Anchor Lead]



A ladder truck crushed onto the roof of a Confucian shrine at Sungkyunkwan University. The vehicle was dropped to the roof of the shrine's Dongsammun gate when moved on a crane for operations to prune tree branches. The accident caused no casualties but damaged part of the historical treasure.



[Pkg]



A ladder truck precariously lies on a tiled roof. As it is lifted by a crane, broken roof tiles are revealed. Shattered roof tiles are also scattered around the ground. Around 9:20 a.m. Monday, this ladder truck crashed onto the roof of a Confucian shrine at Sungkyunkwan University in Jongno-gu District, Seoul. No casualties were inflicted but the roof was damaged by an extent of 30 square meters. The accident occurred during an operation to prune tree branches in the garden of Sungkyunkwan. While the Jongno-gu district office was moving the ladder truck on a crane to the shrine, the vehicle was dropped when wire ropes of the crane snapped.



[Soundbite] Fire station official : "A large crane was used to carry the ladder truck inside the building. The vehicle was dropped as a fastening bar was cut loose."



The shrine, which honors Confucius and prominent Confucian scholars, is designated as cultural treasure No. 141.



[Soundbite] Sungkyunkwan official : "Dongsammun means three eastern gates. During the Joseon Dynasty, the king only visited Jongmyo, Sajikdan, Sungkyunkwan and royal tombs. The Dongsammun gate was opened when the king made a visit. It is a very important and meaningful structure."



After installing a temporary covering on the damaged roof, the Cultural Heritage Administration will discuss with experts how to restore and repair it. It will take an administrative measure as soon as investigations determine those accountable.

