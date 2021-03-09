EAGLES DIE FROM POISONING News Today 입력 2021.03.09 (15:06) 수정 2021.03.09 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A number of eagles were found dead after being poisoned by agricultural pesticides. They fell victim to poaching that uses agricultural chemicals.



[Pkg]



Dead eagles can be found around the vast field. The nearby area is covered with fallen feathers, indicating the birds were dying in pain. Five of the eight eagles found here died after eating dead animals poisoned by pesticides. The three others were saved, as they were made to throw up the poisoned food and received medical treatment.



[Soundbite] "It is almost done."



These rescued eagles have returned to the wild after undergoing rehabilitation and adaptation programs.



[Soundbite] Shin Da-hye(Chungnam Wild Animal Rescue Center) : "The eagles were in serious condition, They could have died if we hadn't removed the pesticides."



Some 50 eagles were found poisoned by pesticides in Chungcheongnam-do Province since last winter. Fourteen of them died. The birds are believed to have been poisoned after eating dead animals trapped by poachers using agricultural chemicals.



[Soundbite] Kim Byung-soo(Kongju Nat'l University) : "Poachers don't use agricultural pesticides to hunt for eagles. It is because of the food chain. Smaller birds die after eating poisoned food and then eagles consume them."



The Chungnam Wild Animal Rescue Center released some 30 eagles that recovered from pesticide poisoning. It will continue to provide food and monitor the birds until they return to the north safely in the spring.

