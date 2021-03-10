기사 본문 영역

PM ADDRESSES RECENT LH SCANDAL
입력 2021.03.10 (15:18) 수정 2021.03.10 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

In the wake of the land speculation scandal by the Korea Land and Housing Corporation employees, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that all the facts must be ascertained first before discussing the possibility of dismissing Land Minister Byeon Chang-heum. The prime minister said he cannot make any comments now as the investigation is ongoing but anyone found to be responsible for the incidents will be held accountable. Nonetheless, Prime Minister Chung noted that it was inappropriate of Minister Byeon to make a comment that appeared to defend the LH employees.
