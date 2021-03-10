S. KOREA’S COVID-19 SITUATION News Today 입력 2021.03.10 (15:18) 수정 2021.03.10 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The daily number of coronavirus cases in Korea has been hovering between 300-400 for nearly two months now. The latest outbreaks mostly occur at gatherings held at restaurants and bars without following safety precautions.



[Pkg]



More than 80 people have contracted COVID-19 in a cluster infection that began at a restaurant in Seoul's Gwangjin-gu District. They danced and drank alcohol inside the facility. Some did not wear their masks properly. In Daegu, a person who initially contracted the virus last month infected a family member, a college student, who later spread the virus to 35 others at a gathering. The outbreak snowballed as those infected spent hours at restaurants and singing rooms without wearing masks. More than 280 cases were reported in 13 cluster outbreaks that occurred at bars and restaurants this year. Failure to wear masks, poor ventilation, drinking, dancing and singing are largely to blame for the spread.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "Failure to follow safety rules such as mask wearing at public facilities raises the risk of infection."



As the third wave of COVID-19 continues in the nation without a noticeable decline in cases, health authorities have decided to also set up temporary testing stations outside the capital region. These stations have contributed immensely to detecting asymptomatic cases. One station will each be installed in Busan, Ulsan, Gwangju, Daegu, Cheonan and Asan, operating for two months. Health authorities will finalize the revised social distancing system by next week after discussing them with the relevant institutions. The social distancing level to be imposed after Sunday will be announced on Friday under the current system.

S. KOREA’S COVID-19 SITUATION

입력 2021-03-10 15:18:17 수정 2021-03-10 16:45:14 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The daily number of coronavirus cases in Korea has been hovering between 300-400 for nearly two months now. The latest outbreaks mostly occur at gatherings held at restaurants and bars without following safety precautions.



[Pkg]



More than 80 people have contracted COVID-19 in a cluster infection that began at a restaurant in Seoul's Gwangjin-gu District. They danced and drank alcohol inside the facility. Some did not wear their masks properly. In Daegu, a person who initially contracted the virus last month infected a family member, a college student, who later spread the virus to 35 others at a gathering. The outbreak snowballed as those infected spent hours at restaurants and singing rooms without wearing masks. More than 280 cases were reported in 13 cluster outbreaks that occurred at bars and restaurants this year. Failure to wear masks, poor ventilation, drinking, dancing and singing are largely to blame for the spread.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "Failure to follow safety rules such as mask wearing at public facilities raises the risk of infection."



As the third wave of COVID-19 continues in the nation without a noticeable decline in cases, health authorities have decided to also set up temporary testing stations outside the capital region. These stations have contributed immensely to detecting asymptomatic cases. One station will each be installed in Busan, Ulsan, Gwangju, Daegu, Cheonan and Asan, operating for two months. Health authorities will finalize the revised social distancing system by next week after discussing them with the relevant institutions. The social distancing level to be imposed after Sunday will be announced on Friday under the current system.