CHARITY HELPS FREEDOM FIGHTER’S DESCENDANT News Today 입력 2021.03.10 (15:18) 수정 2021.03.10 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The great-great grandson of Korean freedom fighter Choi Jae-hyung had been suffering from an innate kidney disease. But thanks to a medical charity project led by local authorities and hospitals, he was able to receive treatment and is now said to have recovered. Ilya Choi has been studying Korean to enter a Korean university. He expressed gratitude to his grandfather’s motherland for the treatment he received.



[Pkg]



Choi Jae-hyung was a key figure in Korea’s independence movement in Russia’s Maritime Province. He invested most of his self-made wealth in supporting activities of the militia righteous army. As the inaugural finance chief of the Korean provisional government in Shanghai, Choi dedicated himself to the independence movement. Ilya Choi, a Russian national, is the great-great grandchild of Choi Jae-hyung. He has been studying Korean at a language institute at Incheon National University since 2019 with hopes to enter a Korean university. Last month, he suddenly felt abdominal pain and was rushed to the hospital. He was found to have an innate abnormality in the kidney. Due to concerns of cost, he couldn’t immediately agree to a surgery. News of his ailment spread in the local community and hospitals and authorities in the area stepped up to support his operation expenses. Choi underwent surgery last Thursday and has recovered.



[Soundbite] Kim Jung-jun(Prof., Incheon St. Mary’s Hospital) : "It involved reshaping the kidney pelvis to improve and normalize the anatomical structure of the ureter. The surgery went well and his recovery was fast."



Choi decided to study in Korea to learn more about his grandfather’s country. He is overwhelmed with gratitude for the unexpected medical assistance.



[Soundbite] Ilya Choi(Great-great grandchild of Choi Jae-hyung) : "I was ill, but worried because I’m a foreigner and don’t speak Korean well. But now I’m well thanks to the support from the hospital. I’d like to thank all the staff."



Through a charity project, Korean hospitals will continue to support foreign patients in dire need of medical attention.

CHARITY HELPS FREEDOM FIGHTER’S DESCENDANT

입력 2021-03-10 15:18:17 수정 2021-03-10 16:45:15 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The great-great grandson of Korean freedom fighter Choi Jae-hyung had been suffering from an innate kidney disease. But thanks to a medical charity project led by local authorities and hospitals, he was able to receive treatment and is now said to have recovered. Ilya Choi has been studying Korean to enter a Korean university. He expressed gratitude to his grandfather’s motherland for the treatment he received.



[Pkg]



Choi Jae-hyung was a key figure in Korea’s independence movement in Russia’s Maritime Province. He invested most of his self-made wealth in supporting activities of the militia righteous army. As the inaugural finance chief of the Korean provisional government in Shanghai, Choi dedicated himself to the independence movement. Ilya Choi, a Russian national, is the great-great grandchild of Choi Jae-hyung. He has been studying Korean at a language institute at Incheon National University since 2019 with hopes to enter a Korean university. Last month, he suddenly felt abdominal pain and was rushed to the hospital. He was found to have an innate abnormality in the kidney. Due to concerns of cost, he couldn’t immediately agree to a surgery. News of his ailment spread in the local community and hospitals and authorities in the area stepped up to support his operation expenses. Choi underwent surgery last Thursday and has recovered.



[Soundbite] Kim Jung-jun(Prof., Incheon St. Mary’s Hospital) : "It involved reshaping the kidney pelvis to improve and normalize the anatomical structure of the ureter. The surgery went well and his recovery was fast."



Choi decided to study in Korea to learn more about his grandfather’s country. He is overwhelmed with gratitude for the unexpected medical assistance.



[Soundbite] Ilya Choi(Great-great grandchild of Choi Jae-hyung) : "I was ill, but worried because I’m a foreigner and don’t speak Korean well. But now I’m well thanks to the support from the hospital. I’d like to thank all the staff."



Through a charity project, Korean hospitals will continue to support foreign patients in dire need of medical attention.