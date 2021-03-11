S.KOREA’S COVID-19 SITUATION News Today 입력 2021.03.11 (15:20) 수정 2021.03.11 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disease Control Headquarters says South Korea added 465 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight of Thursday, bringing the cumulative tally to over 94,000. Over the past week, an average of 406 people tested positive each day, a number large enough to raise social distancing to a higher level again. On Friday, the government is set to announce social distancing adjustments that will take effect next week. It is expected the current business hour curfew and bans on private gatherings of over five people will remain in place.

S.KOREA’S COVID-19 SITUATION

입력 2021-03-11 15:20:00 수정 2021-03-11 16:45:30 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Central Disease Control Headquarters says South Korea added 465 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight of Thursday, bringing the cumulative tally to over 94,000. Over the past week, an average of 406 people tested positive each day, a number large enough to raise social distancing to a higher level again. On Friday, the government is set to announce social distancing adjustments that will take effect next week. It is expected the current business hour curfew and bans on private gatherings of over five people will remain in place.