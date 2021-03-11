기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

S.KOREA’S COVID-19 SITUATION
입력 2021.03.11 (15:20) 수정 2021.03.11 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disease Control Headquarters says South Korea added 465 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight of Thursday, bringing the cumulative tally to over 94,000. Over the past week, an average of 406 people tested positive each day, a number large enough to raise social distancing to a higher level again. On Friday, the government is set to announce social distancing adjustments that will take effect next week. It is expected the current business hour curfew and bans on private gatherings of over five people will remain in place.
  • S.KOREA’S COVID-19 SITUATION
    • 입력 2021-03-11 15:20:00
    • 수정2021-03-11 16:45:30
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The Central Disease Control Headquarters says South Korea added 465 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight of Thursday, bringing the cumulative tally to over 94,000. Over the past week, an average of 406 people tested positive each day, a number large enough to raise social distancing to a higher level again. On Friday, the government is set to announce social distancing adjustments that will take effect next week. It is expected the current business hour curfew and bans on private gatherings of over five people will remain in place.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!