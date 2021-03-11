기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Central Disease Control Headquarters says South Korea added 465 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight of Thursday, bringing the cumulative tally to over 94,000. Over the past week, an average of 406 people tested positive each day, a number large enough to raise social distancing to a higher level again. On Friday, the government is set to announce social distancing adjustments that will take effect next week. It is expected the current business hour curfew and bans on private gatherings of over five people will remain in place.
- S.KOREA’S COVID-19 SITUATION
