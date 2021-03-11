EXPANSION OF ASTRAZENECA VACCINES News Today 입력 2021.03.11 (15:20) 수정 2021.03.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Korean government has decided to provide the AstraZeneca vaccine to people who are 65 and up as well. It's also considering using vaccines allocated for second doses so that more people can receive their first dose as soon as possible.



[Pkg]



People aged 65 and up were not eligible for the AstraZeneca vaccine due to the lack of evidence regarding its efficacy. At a meeting on Wednesday, experts announced the vaccine's efficacy in elderly people had been verified. The government decided to provide the AstraZeneca vaccine to those who are 65 and older. Results of various overseas studies show the vaccine is effective in people of an advanced age. According to one study in the UK, the vaccine proved to be up to 73 percent effective after the first dose in people aged 70 and up. In Scotland the AstraZeneca vaccine has been found to be highly effective in those who received the shots.



[Soundbite] Chung Jae-hoon(Prof., Gachon Univ.) : "Most of the elderly in Scotland have received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Efficacy on the elderly in the studies mostly refers to the AstraZeneca vaccine."



The Korean government is considering using vaccine vials allocated for second doses so that more people can receive their first shots as soon as possible. Each person can receive two doses. If the second dose of the same vaccine has already arrived in the country or is scheduled to arrive soon, vaccines allocated for second doses will be used as first ones. Vaccine supply remains unstable around the world. The government wants to make the best use of vaccines that have already arrived in Korea. Pundits highlighted the importance of storing COVID-19 vaccines in the right conditions. So far, seven cases of vaccine being stored in broken refrigerators have been detected here in the nation.



[Soundbite] Chung Sye-kyun(Prime Minister) : "With each droplet of the vaccine being precious, there must be no cases of discarding vaccines due to careless handling."



Those scheduled to travel overseas in the next three months for business or for participation in the Olympic Games can apply for vaccinations starting March 17.

