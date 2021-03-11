기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Seoul mayor candidates of opposition parties agreed to form a coalition and set up a policy consultation body in a meeting held last night. While appearing on KBS radio Thursday, Oh Se-hoon from the main opposition People Power Party briefed about the results of the meeting with his People's Party counterpart Ahn Cheol-soo. He added more details of the envisioned coalition will be discussed after they field an unified candidate. Oh said the single candidate will likely be selected through a survey and a related decision will come today.
In an effort to address the recent shortage in semiconductor supply for automobiles, the government will give COVID-19 vaccines early to business people traveling abroad to procure the chips while exempting them from self-isolation. Predicting the shortage will likely continue into the third quarter of this year, the government is now working to improve the situation by holding talks with major international chip suppliers, including Taiwan.
입력 2021-03-11 15:20:00
수정2021-03-11 16:48:01
